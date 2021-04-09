Is Meredith Grey Doomed to Die in Season 17 of 'Grey's Anatomy'?

The show’s cast and crew are keeping this season’s storylines very close to the chest, and have only vaguely addressed rumors that Meredith is the next character to die in the series.

"You can’t read into anything. Really, that’s dangerous territory," Ellen, who’s been with Grey’s since the pilot, told Deadline when asked if this is the beginning of the end.

"I think that, collectively, we, or creatively, it’s the same this year as it always is," she said. "Is there a reason to continue? What stories do we have to tell? What characters do we have to bring back that gives us story to tell?"