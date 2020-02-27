Is Kate Walsh Coming Back to 'Grey's Anatomy'? This Fan Theory Points to Her Return

It has been years since Addison Montgomery graced the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy, fully scrubbed in and ready to get elbow deep in someone’s chest cavity. But now that there is a major pregnancy storyline on the show, some fans think Kate Walsh is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy to reprise her role. And honestly, it would be perfect timing.

Kate left Grey’s Anatomy in Season 3 and quickly segued into a lead role in her own medical drama, Private Practice. There, she continued her work as a neonatal surgeon and welcomed the drama her work brought with it, including a blossoming friendship with Amelia, who started out on the spin-off before trekking over to Grey’s Anatomy.

Eventually, Kate left Private Practice too and now that there’s opening in the OB department on Grey’s Anatomy, she could be making a triumphant return.