Why Did Richard Flood Leave 'Grey's Anatomy'? He Just Spoke Out About It

Richard played Dr. Cormac Hayes. He joined the show as a recurring character in Season 16 before being bumped up to series regular the following season.

Now, after Season 18, Episode 10, his character has said goodbye. As it turns out, Richard agreed with the producers that it was time for his character's storyline to an end.

Richard told Deadline, “They came up with the exit. I didn’t know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen but there’d been a few conversations during the summer as far as how the season would unfold."