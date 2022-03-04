The Actor Who Plays Jordan Wright on 'Grey's Anatomy' Was a Teacher Before His Big Break

Jordan recently proved he’s not just the new kid at Grey Sloan. He encouraged Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) to heal after losing a patient on the table. Levi was so distraught at the time, he scrubbed his hands until his hands bled.

Though the newcomer intends on fitting in with his peers, his real focus is on Bailey. Greg Tarzan Davis, the actor who plays Jordan, says his character is “starstruck” by the longtime physician. However, given Grey’s Anatomy’s history of creating love triangles, could Bailey have to choose between Jordan or her husband, Ben Warren (Jason George), down the line?