The Actor Who Plays Jordan Wright on 'Grey's Anatomy' Was a Teacher Before His Big Break

The Actor Who Plays Jordan Wright on 'Grey's Anatomy' Was a Teacher Before His Big BreakBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 3 2022, Published 8:11 p.m. ET
A new surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial has Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) approval.
Grey’s Anatomy introduced fans to Dr. Jordan Wright before its Season 18 winter finale. In his introductory episode, “Here Comes the Sun,” he meets Meredith during her trip to the Grey Center for Medical Research in Minnesota. After hearing Jordan gush about Bailey while they worked together all day, Meredith suggested joining her at Grey Sloan. Once he arrived, his idol (and the chief of surgery) offered him a job.
More and more, Grey’s fans will see Jordan's character expand. So, who is the actor playing him, and what could unfold between him and Bailey? Here’s everything we know.
Jordan Wright on is an ‘’overachiever,” according to the actor who plays him.
Jordan recently proved he’s not just the new kid at Grey Sloan. He encouraged Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) to heal after losing a patient on the table. Levi was so distraught at the time, he scrubbed his hands until his hands bled.
Though the newcomer intends on fitting in with his peers, his real focus is on Bailey. Greg Tarzan Davis, the actor who plays Jordan, says his character is “starstruck” by the longtime physician. However, given Grey’s Anatomy’s history of creating love triangles, could Bailey have to choose between Jordan or her husband, Ben Warren (Jason George), down the line?
While we’d love to see it, Greg hasn’t confirmed nor denied a love connection involving his character and Bailey. That said, the actor did describe his character as an “overachiever” striving for the chief’s approval. He also noted he wouldn’t “ruin the surprise” of telling fans about a love interest in advance.
“He will do anything and everything to try and please her,” Greg emphasized to HollywoodLife. “I know that for a fact. You don’t want to disappoint the person that you’ve looked up to. It’s almost like a parent’s approval."
“Would it come off as kissing butt? I don’t know,” he continues. “Maybe to others, but I think, for the most part, it’s going to be just him pleasing her. He’s a great doctor, so there’s not much wrong that he could do.”
Who is Greg Tarzan Davis, the actor playing Jordan Wright?
Greg was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 25, 1993. The 28-year-old creative began acting after leaving another career behind. When he graduated with a B.A. from Louisiana University, Greg decided to become a teacher.
“Throughout my short teaching career, I had the privilege of teaching first, second, and third graders, and had a great time,” Greg recalled in an interview with Pibe Magazine. “You never knew what the day would bring with those kids and their imagination.”
While teaching, he remained passionate about acting and theater, and eventually chose to move to LA to pursue his dreams.
“I realized it was time to change careers after preaching to my students that they should follow their dreams no matter what,” he explained. “That’s when it clicked that I was being a hypocrite. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, and yet, although I was doing something I was passionate about, it wasn’t my dream.”
Greg almost immediately began booking roles upon touching down in LA. He secured guest spots on shows like Chicago P.D., Grand Hotel, and All Rise. In 2020, Greg landed his first reoccurring role as Zion in Good Trouble. Now, it looks like he’ll be on Grey’s for the foreseeable future.
Catch all-new episodes of Grey's Anatomy when they air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.