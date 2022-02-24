Let’s Get Into Some Season 18 Finale Predictions for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’By Jennifer Tisdale
Feb. 24 2022, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
If there's one thing every fan of Grey's Anatomy knows, it's that no one on the show is safe. From the moment George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) was killed in Season 6, viewers knew all bets were off. We quickly learned not to get too attached to anyone, because at any moment, we could lose them. Remember Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) both dying in the plane crash that nearly took most of the main cast with it during Season 8?
How about in Season 11, when Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) husband, didn't survive being hit by a car? Don't even get us started on the deaths of beloved recurring cast such as Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Season 2. We've been lifted up and broken by this show, which is why Season 18 is so stressful. Here are a few predictions for the Season 18 finale: the good, the bad, and the malpractice suits.
When is the Season 18 finale of 'Grey's Anatomy'?
Before we get into what we hope will happen with the rest of Season 18, let's mark our calendars for the possible finale date so we can have the tissues ready. If there are no breaks in the schedule, the finale should fall on May 5. The good news is, it looks like Grey's Anatomy is going to reach its 400th show this season — on the finale itself. According to TVLine, while at the Savannah College of Art and Design TVfest, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased some big things.
Unfortunately we're not getting another musical, she joked, but "it’s going to be a pretty big event, I think," said Krista. As a reminder, the 300th episode occurred during Season 14, and revolved around a group of second-year residents from Seattle Presbyterian getting into an accident while on a roller coaster. The students were all knock-off baby versions of the main cast, and the show featured more than a few Easter eggs such as bringing back the original theme song from the pilot episode.
Let's get into some Season 18 predictions
The 2021 winter finale was jam-packed with all sorts of loose ends and drama. Megan Hunt's (Abigail Spencer) son Farouk (Bardia Seiri) is literally lying on an operating table with his chest open, waiting for a donor heart, which is being held up. We'd love to say Grey's Anatomy wouldn't kill a child, but that is simply not the case. However, we think Farouk is going to make it.
Megan told Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) that if Farouk died, she wouldn't want to live. It's likely that her depression isn't solely tied to Farouk's survival, so this would be an excellent opportunity for the show to once again explore mental health the way they did with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) who had bipolar disorder.
So, where is Farouk's donor heart?
Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Cormac went to pick up the donor heart but got into a car accident on the way home when the driver suddenly died. The vehicle ended up teetering on the edge of a cliff, and only Teddy and Cormac were able to get out. Owen couldn't exit the car before it slid down the cliff.
He insisted Cormac get out of the car, but not before extracting a very dark promise. Owen previously helped a soldier suffering from PTSD who was also dying by giving him drugs that would end his life. Owen asked Cormac to do the same with the remaining soldiers. The rest of Season 18 could see Cormac carrying on Owen's last mission.
A major malpractice suit could be in Grey Sloan Memorial's future.
Season 18 saw Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) introduce the Webber Method to the hospital's residents, which involved residents performing surgeries for the first time without an attending present for the entire procedure. It was going well until the winter finale, when Schmitt (Jake Borelli) decided to finish a surgery without waiting for his attending, which cost his patient his life.
Schmitt was deeply traumatized by what happened, which could be a leadup to a possible exit from the show by actor Jake Borelli. At the very least, he's going to go through some mental anguish and possibly develop a PTSD-style aversion to operating.
Now let's get into some lighter theories with a good old fashioned love triangle between Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), and Link (Chris Carmac).
Honestly, we were so exhausted by Link's constant pressure on Amelia (the mother of his child) to get married, despite the many times she told him she was not interested in marriage. When Amelia met Kai in Minneapolis while working on a cure for Parkinson's with Meredith, the internet cheered their adorable flirtation. Unfortunately, Amelia and Link slipped a bit with some classic post-breakup sex, but once again, Amelia was clear that she still didn't want to get married.
We're rooting for Kai and Amelia this season — and for a possible relocation to Seattle by Kai. In fact, we're hoping E.R. Fightmaster will get that sweet bump up from recurring role to main cast. No need to feel sorry for Link, because love could be in the air for him and Jo (Camilla Luddington) who, after being friends with Link for several years, has finally realized she has feelings for him. They currently live together, as friends, with their two children. Why not make it official?
And last but not least, Meredith Grey has had a fairly quiet season after spending most of Season 17 in a COVID-19 coma during which she was visited by the ghosts of her loved ones. As stated, she's currently in Minneapolis trying to find a cure for Parkinson's. The project is being funded by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), who has Parkinson's. Let's really shoot for the stars here and say Meredith cures Parkinson's in Season 18, thus earning her another Harper Avery Award.