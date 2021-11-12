An Explosion on 'Grey's Anatomy' Triggers Owen Hunt's PTSD — What Happened to Him?

Another catalyst for Owen's PTSD episodes is Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who served with him in the war as a trauma surgeon. When she also joins the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial, she is a near-constant reminder of the trauma Owen lived through in Iraq. Not only is he working through his PTSD, but he also has survivor's guilt. And let us not forget his own sister, also a doctor, was killed right in front of him, or so he thought. There's a lot to unpack for Owen, and he barely deals with it.