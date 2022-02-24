The 'Grey's Anatomy' Winter Finale Was a Literal Cliffhanger — Which Characters Survived?

It's important to understand that Cormac has two sons who already lost their mother, which is what motivated Owen to tell Cormac to leave the vehicle. Owen knew that his children had their mother, Teddy, his family, as well as everyone at Grey Sloan. And Cormac and his children had been through enough already.

After a brief back-and-forth, Cormac carefully crawled out of the car in time to watch it plummet to the bottom of the cliff, presumably with Owen still inside. In the meantime, Teddy managed to flag down a car, but will she get back to the hospital in time?