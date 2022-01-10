Ellen Pompeo Put the Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' — Can She Ever Exit the Show?

Ellen is now the Chief Impact Officer for Betr Remedies, just like Prince Harry is the CIO of BetterUp Inc.

As Marketplace reports, this kind of position deals with more high-level questions, according to Pearl Meyer senior managing director Jan Koors, which include: "What kind of change are we trying to introduce into the organization?” and “How does the current structure of the organization either help that change or impede that change?"

Sounds like Ellen is trying to be the change she wants to see in the world, but don't change out of your scrubs just yet!