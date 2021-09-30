Ellen Pompeo and Her Record Producer Husband Met in a Grocery Store

Ellen Pompeo and Her Record Producer Husband Met in a Grocery StoreBy Allison DeGrushe
Sep. 30 2021, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Actress and producer Ellen Pompeo has had a long and very successful career. Since 2005, she's starred in ABC's hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, portraying the lead and titular character Dr. Meredith Grey. The show is one of the longest-running programs on television, and fans witnessed the character grow from an intern to the chief of general surgery.
Meredith had her fair share of relationships on the show, but ultimately, she realized Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd was the one for her, and the two got married. Though fans enjoy seeing her character in love, they want to know more about the woman behind Meredith. Who is Ellem Pompeo's husband? Does she have any children? Here's what we know.
Is Ellen Pompeo married?
Ellen is married to former record producer and writer Chris Ivery. He's a relatively private person, so not much is known about him. However, he does have a songwriting credit on Rihanna's song, "Cheers (Drink to That)."
The couple apparently met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and immediately hit it off. After six months of friendship, they began dating. In Nov. 2007, the actress and music executive wed in New York.
According to People, the brief ceremony took place at City Hall in Lower Manhattan, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg serving as their sole witness. It may seem strange that former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg acted as their witness, but there is a story behind it. The trio are all natives of Massachusetts and had mutual friends. Ellen is from Everett, Chris was born in Cambridge but grew up in Boston, and Michael hails from Medford.
For the last 13 years, the couple has been happier than ever, gushing about each other every chance they get.
Chris spoke with US Weekly about the secrets of maintaining a healthy marriage, saying, "It’s just sort of supporting each other. He concluded, "But she’s my biggest fan. I’m her biggest fan.”
Does Ellen Pompeo have kids?
Ellen and Chris have three children: two daughters and one son. Their eldest, Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery, was born in Sep. 2009, and was worked into a Grey's Anatomy storyline! In April 2014, Ellen gave birth to their second child, daughter Sienna May. And finally, their little boy Eli Christopher joined the family in Dec. 2016.
The 51-year-old actress shares photos and videos of her three children from time to time, including this adorable photo of her kids starstruck at the Beyoncé Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.
In the caption, Ellen thanks Beyoncé for helping her show her kids just how awesome she is.
She continues, "And thank you to every Black woman who went above and beyond and worked tirelessly to do the same. ... You did it!!!! ... Also, this green is everything!!!!"
As a mother of biracial children, Ellen says she is not opposed to talking about certain things. On a 2018 episode of the Red Table Talk, Ellen told Jada Pinkett Smith, "I’m not afraid to talk about race. A lot of people get very nervous when you bring it up, and I understand why they do, but I am not afraid."