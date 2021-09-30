Ellen Pompeo and Her Record Producer Husband Met in a Grocery Store

Actress and producer Ellen Pompeo has had a long and very successful career. Since 2005, she's starred in ABC's hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy , portraying the lead and titular character Dr. Meredith Grey. The show is one of the longest-running programs on television, and fans witnessed the character grow from an intern to the chief of general surgery.

Meredith had her fair share of relationships on the show, but ultimately, she realized Dr. Derek " McDreamy " Shepherd was the one for her, and the two got married. Though fans enjoy seeing her character in love, they want to know more about the woman behind Meredith. Who is Ellem Pompeo's husband? Does she have any children? Here's what we know.

Is Ellen Pompeo married?

Ellen is married to former record producer and writer Chris Ivery. He's a relatively private person, so not much is known about him. However, he does have a songwriting credit on Rihanna's song, "Cheers (Drink to That)." The couple apparently met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and immediately hit it off. After six months of friendship, they began dating. In Nov. 2007, the actress and music executive wed in New York.

According to People, the brief ceremony took place at City Hall in Lower Manhattan, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg serving as their sole witness. It may seem strange that former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg acted as their witness, but there is a story behind it. The trio are all natives of Massachusetts and had mutual friends. Ellen is from Everett, Chris was born in Cambridge but grew up in Boston, and Michael hails from Medford.

Article continues below advertisement