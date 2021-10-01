Ellen Pompeo Once Fought With Denzel Washington on the Set of 'Grey's Anatomy'

That surprise was Denzel Washington being brought on to direct an episode. Ellen confessed to being a fan of his. But things turned sour when, during a scene with the actor who played the man responsible for assaulting Meredith, Ellen Pompeo told him, "Look at me when you apologize. Look at me." It was at that moment Denzel, in Ellen's words, "went ham on my ass."

According to Ellen, Denzel said, "I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do." Her response was less than gracious. She said, "Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely know where the bathroom is."

Evidently, Ellen took it a step further by sharing her frustrations about Denzel with his wife Pauletta, who was visiting the set, telling her, “I’m not OK with him, and I’m not looking at him, and I’m not talking to him."