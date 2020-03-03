We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's the Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Left 'Grey's Anatomy' Five Years Ago

It's been nearly five years since we last saw Patrick Dempsey portray Dr. Derek Shepherd aka McDreamy on Grey's Anatomy, and to be honest, we still aren't over his departure from the series. One of the show's most popular characters was (SPOILER ALERT) killed off the show during Season 11, and to this day, fans of the popular medical drama wonder what ultimately caused him to step away from such a beloved role. Here's everything we know about why Patrick Dempsey left Grey's Anatomy! 

Why did Patrick Dempsey leave 'Grey's Anatomy'?

So it turns out, after nearly 11 years on the series, Patrick, who played Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey)'s husband on the show, decided he was just ready to move on. Specifically, he wanted to make more time to spend with his wife, makeup artist Jillian Fink, and three kids, Talula, Darby, and Sullivan. 

"I’m very grateful for Grey’s Anatomy,” he told People in 2016. “It’s given me the opportunity to do everything. But at the same time, there was a cost.”