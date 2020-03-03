Here's the Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Left 'Grey's Anatomy' Five Years Ago

So it turns out, after nearly 11 years on the series, Patrick, who played Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey)'s husband on the show, decided he was just ready to move on. Specifically, he wanted to make more time to spend with his wife, makeup artist Jillian Fink, and three kids, Talula, Darby, and Sullivan.

"I’m very grateful for Grey’s Anatomy,” he told People in 2016. “It’s given me the opportunity to do everything. But at the same time, there was a cost.”