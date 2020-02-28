We’ve Got Bad News for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Who Love Alex Karev (SPOILERS)

In short: No. According to Vanity Fair , new footage of actor Justin Chambers isn’t even going to appear in the farewell episode scheduled for Thursday, March 5. To those of us who have gone through the torture of being Grey’s Anatomy fans, we know that means pretty much just one thing: Alex is dead. Or going to die, anyway.

Now, this hasn’t been confirmed by anyone in Shondaland. There’s certainly a chance that Alex could just disappear, leaving Jo and his career at the hospital behind. But from what we know of the character, that’s not super likely. He is certainly not the type to cut and run — we’ve already seen him show extreme dedication to his team and his wife. He even stayed married to Izzy, for Pete’s sake. If that’s not the sign of someone who’s in it for the long haul, we don’t know what is.