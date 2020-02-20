Alex's Future With Jo Is in Jeopardy on 'Grey's Anatomy' if He Never Comes Back

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff told Variety that the show will explain where Alex is a little more throughout the rest of Season 16.

"We're, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is," she said. "And it takes us quite a few more episodes to get there and to give the audience clarity." She also revealed that she "wanted to be careful" about adding more pain to Jo's life, but clearly that's where things are headed.