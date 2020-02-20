We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Alex's Future With Jo Is in Jeopardy on 'Grey's Anatomy' if He Never Comes Back

When Grey's Anatomy came back from its Season 16 winter hiatus, Alex Karev was gone. Not just gone temporarily, but he left town and he doesn't seem to be on the verge of coming back anytime soon. He left to take care of his mom back home and Jo was fine on her own for a while. But when she revealed in the Feb. 13 episode that Alex informed her of an extended stay and that he needed space, it seemed like his absence could negatively impact his marriage.

Justin Chambers, the actor who plays Alex on Grey's Anatomy, spoke out about leaving the series permanently and stands behind his decision to work on other projects outside of the show he was a part of since the very beginning. Because of that, Alex won't be back. And now, Jo might have to move on without him.