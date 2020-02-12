We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Shoshannah Stern Is Television's First Deaf Doctor on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Everyone's favorite medical drama Grey's Anatomy has always made an effort to bring new stories and voices to viewers' screens — and Season 16 is no exception.

While she won't be a permanent addition to the show, actress Shoshannah Stern is coming to the show as Dr. Lauren Riley, the show's first deaf doctor.

Shoshannah Stern will be portraying the first deaf doctor on television.

Shoshannah appears on Grey's Anatomy for a multi-episode arc as the first deaf doctor to ever be featured on television.

"I couldn’t believe it when I found out Dr. Riley was going to be the first deaf doctor not just on Grey’s, but on all of television," she told ET. "I was like, 'No, that can’t be right?' So I looked it up, and I guess there have been deaf people with doctorates and deaf people who worked in labs, but never a deaf M.D."