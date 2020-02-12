Shoshannah Stern Is Television's First Deaf Doctor on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Shoshannah is Dr. Riley, a well-known diagnostics expert who is brought onto the show by Dr. Andrew DeLuca, who has a tricky case he can't seem to diagnose.

Of course, not only does Dr. Riley have to challenge her temporary co-workers to communicate better than they have before, but they're also not all going to agree with some of the ways she practices medicine.

Shoshannah had had her sights set of Grey's Anatomy for a while, mostly because the show already does representation well.