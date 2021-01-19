Denzel Washington's Kids Are All Following in Their Dad's Famous Footsteps

With an acting career that has spanned more than 40 years so far, Denzel Washington is known for roles in movies such as Fences, Malcolm X, The Equalizer, Flight, and The Magnificent Seven, just to name a few. And at 66, he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

When (and if!) he does eventually retire from acting, there will be plenty more Washingtons to carry on his legacy. That's because Denzel has four kids — all of whom are involved in the entertainment industry, too.