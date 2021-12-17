What's Going on With Amelia's Latest Love Interest on 'Grey's Anatomy'?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 17 2021, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 18.
There are plenty of reasons for why Amelia Shepherd is considered one of the most fascinating characters from Grey’s Anatomy. The fictional head of neurosurgery is a huge part of the medical drama, played by none other than Caterina Scorsone. Caterina is widely recognized for her work on Grey's Anatomy, but she's also been part of shows like Private Practice, Station 19, and Missing.
Amelia made her intentions extremely clear in an episode of Grey's Anatomy when she said, “My job is not to make you feel better about me. My job is to make my patients get better." It's pretty obvious she takes her career extremely seriously! Something else she takes pretty seriously is her love life. Here’s what you should know about her new love interest and the complications it might cause in the future.
Who is Amelia's new love interest on 'Grey’s Anatomy'?
Amelia's been crushing on the same person for several episodes of Season 18. Their name is Dr. Kai Bartley. Link was on a mission to win Amelia back by convincing her to reconcile, but by the time he got to her, he was beyond surprised by the scene he was suddenly witnessing.
Before making the trip to find Amelia, Link told Jo, “I’m going to Minnesota. I have to tell Amelia and I can’t wait another day. I want to be together on Christmas and I want her family to be together on Christmas morning so I had to tell her I love her, and I don’t need her to marry me right this second. I have to go."
Instead of being able to express his whirlwind of emotions to the woman of his dreams, he found Amelia standing there kissing Kai! Amelia's blossoming relationship with Kai is definitely going to be one of the more interesting focal points to follow when Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues in the new year.
What about Amelia's past love interests?
Link's desire to get back together with Amelia might not be something she’s super interested in doing now, but at one point, she was definitely interested in seeing what could possibly happen. They weren’t seriously committed when she found out she was pregnant with his child, which further added to the complications of their romance. Aside from Link, Amelia was also married to Owen Hunt earlier in her life. The marriage was extremely short-lived.
Before that, she was engaged to marry James Peterson, but they were over by the time she realized she was ready to move to Seattle. Before that, she was engaged to Ryan Kerrigan while living in Los Angeles. They probably would’ve made it down the aisle had it not been for his death.
Amelia's relationships over the years have been far from simple, and now that she’s in somewhat of a love triangle with Link and Kai, it’s clear things aren’t going to get any more simplified anytime soon. These characters have a lot of emotional sorting to do since some very serious conversations about the future need to take place.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.