Here's Why [SPOILER] Is Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Today in shocking television news: Jesse Williams (who plays Jackson Avery) is leaving Grey's Anatomy. Many thought tonight's episode would set the stage for an epic #Japril reunion, which happened...but not for the reasons we thought it would. It's been revealed in "Look Up Child," that Jackson will be making his exit: He'll be moving to Boston so he can pivot his career to align more with healthcare equity. And April and Harriet will be following him.

“I’m not running from something, I’m running to something, trying to make something of my own,” Jackson says in the episode, adding, "I have the opportunity to make it all." Jackson has always been a champion for healthcare for all, so this career move is totally in line with his character. According to Deadline , Jesse Williams' last episode on Grey's Anatomy will be on May 20, an episode titled "Tradition."

Another bombshell? April and her husband Matthew have split. Does this mean that Jackson and April really are endgame? It's really looking that way!

Why is Jesse Williams leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

With Grey's Anatomy likely ending soon, it's not super surprising to see even fan-favorite characters like Jackson Avery leave. Jesse Williams is leaving Grey's Anatomy because his current two-year contract (which only goes until Season 17) wasn't renewed. His contract also pared down the actor's involvement with the show, since Jesse was preparing for his role in Broadway's Take Me Out (it was meant to open April 2, 2020, but is now opening early 2022). His exit was likely planned long ago.

Jesse is also in two upcoming films, Marked Man and Team Joy, both in pre-production, per IMDb. So, we'll be getting a lot of Jesse soon!

And there are likely no hard feelings between Jesse and the producers and writers of Grey's Anatomy. Jesse released a statement to Deadline, saying, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

“Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. She added, “We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Source: ABC

People are bummed about Jesse's exit, but also wondering if this means Grey's is going to end even sooner than we thought (ie. no Season 18 — nothing has been confirmed yet). "jackson leaving....meredith not needing medical attention anymore.... old eps????? yeahhhh they boutta pull the plug," someone tweeted.

jackson leaving....meredith not needing medical attention anymore.... old eps????? yeahhhh they boutta pull the plug #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/bsPCyGO9YO — jenna 🥰 (@jparitee) May 7, 2021