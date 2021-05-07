Logo
Home > Entertainment > Grey's Anatomy
Jackson and Alice Grey's Anatomy
Source: ABC

Fans Are Dying to Know Who Jackson Ends Up With in 'Grey's Anatomy'

By

May. 6 2021, Published 8:53 p.m. ET

Almost every Grey's Anatomy fan has strong opinions about Jackson Avery and his ex-wife, April Kepner. Well, tonight people are expecting some kind of Japril reunion, but it likely won't have the two back together by any means. Sorry!

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s still been living in Seattle with [her husband] Matthew and co-parenting Harriet. Everything that you’ve all assumed of where she’s been, that’s where she’s been,” actress Sarah Drew told Entertainment Tonight. The episode, "Look Up Child" is likely more about Jackson than it is Jackson and April, as an episode synopsis reads, "Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy."

Article continues below advertisement

Still, fans want to know if Jackson ends up with April — or anyone at all.

Do April and Jackson end up together?

April and Jackson probably won't end up together on Grey's Anatomy. While Alice is married to Matthew and the two are living in Seattle together, Sarah said that Jackson does find solace in her company. “He’s going through something big and she’s the one that is there to listen," Sarah confirmed. Plus, Jackson is currently in a steamy friends-with-benefits situation with Jo Wilson...which may or may not go south. 

Article continues below advertisement
jackson and jo
Source: ABC

"I think it’s great. I think it’s fun. Camilla’s a lot of fun to work with. There is a lightness, a comedic kind of tightrope that they’re walking because we’re keeping it light, but I feel like this could go badly at any moment," Jesse Williams shares with ET.

Article continues below advertisement

He also thinks that Jo is what Jackson needs (and vice versa), saying, 

"They are giving each other confidence. Like, 'Look, I like this about you. I am really into this about you and that’s enough,' which is really all a lot of us are asking sometimes... [for someone to say,] 'I like you exactly the way you are and that’s good enough for me. Sometimes that doesn’t necessarily have to be revolutionary in our life, but it just gives us something solid that we can touch and feel and we know it’s there and we can go on about our day."
jackson jo kiss
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

However, Jesse really loved the chemistry between his character and April as well. "They are incredible together. I am a fan [of Drew's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest," Jesse said. 

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he would "love any opportunity for [Jackson and April] to continue that story" because the ex couple "have an ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other." Basically, what it sounds like, is that Jackson and April will always be important to each other. But the logistics behind them getting back together again are hard — even though they share a daughter (Harriet). Plus, Sarah left the show in 2018 after nine whole seasons.

So, who does Jackson Avery end up with?

At this point, we don't know if Jackson will end up with Jo, stay single, or end up with someone else entirely. It's safe to assume that Jackson and April will definitely not be getting back together, though.

Article continues below advertisement
jackson avery
Source: ABC

Grey's does have a tendency to keep surprising us after all these years. Watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Said the Show Might End After Season 17

The 15(ish) Best 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes of All Time

What Happened to April Kepner in Season 14 of 'Grey's Anatomy'? (SPOILERS)

More From Distractify

  • Geri and Walker at the Side Step on 'Walker'
    Entertainment
    Are Geri and Cordell on 'Walker' Headed for Romance?
  • 'Shrill'
    Entertainment
    Season 3 of 'Shrill' Is Finally Here — but What Happened in Season 2?
  • April Kepner
    Entertainment
    What Happened to April Kepner in Season 14 of 'Grey's Anatomy'? (SPOILERS)
  • Ben on 'Station 19'
    Entertainment
    Here's Why Fans Think 'Station 19's' Ben Warren and Dean Miller Are Being Killed Off
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.