Fans Are Dying to Know Who Jackson Ends Up With in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Almost every Grey's Anatomy fan has strong opinions about Jackson Avery and his ex-wife, April Kepner . Well, tonight people are expecting some kind of Japril reunion, but it likely won't have the two back together by any means. Sorry!

“She’s still been living in Seattle with [her husband] Matthew and co-parenting Harriet. Everything that you’ve all assumed of where she’s been, that’s where she’s been,” actress Sarah Drew told Entertainment Tonight . The episode, "Look Up Child" is likely more about Jackson than it is Jackson and April, as an episode synopsis reads, "Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy."

Still, fans want to know if Jackson ends up with April — or anyone at all.

Do April and Jackson end up together?

April and Jackson probably won't end up together on Grey's Anatomy. While Alice is married to Matthew and the two are living in Seattle together, Sarah said that Jackson does find solace in her company. “He’s going through something big and she’s the one that is there to listen," Sarah confirmed. Plus, Jackson is currently in a steamy friends-with-benefits situation with Jo Wilson...which may or may not go south.

Source: ABC

"I think it’s great. I think it’s fun. Camilla’s a lot of fun to work with. There is a lightness, a comedic kind of tightrope that they’re walking because we’re keeping it light, but I feel like this could go badly at any moment," Jesse Williams shares with ET.

He also thinks that Jo is what Jackson needs (and vice versa), saying, "They are giving each other confidence. Like, 'Look, I like this about you. I am really into this about you and that’s enough,' which is really all a lot of us are asking sometimes... [for someone to say,] 'I like you exactly the way you are and that’s good enough for me. Sometimes that doesn’t necessarily have to be revolutionary in our life, but it just gives us something solid that we can touch and feel and we know it’s there and we can go on about our day."

Source: ABC

However, Jesse really loved the chemistry between his character and April as well. "They are incredible together. I am a fan [of Drew's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest," Jesse said.

