What Happened to April Kepner in Season 14 of 'Grey's Anatomy'? (SPOILERS)

In Season 14, we see April struggle with her faith. She's always been religious, but she begins to develop the idea that there are bad people in the world who are rewarded more than good ones when people she considers good die of issues they shouldn't have died from.

To help her get through all these feelings, she starts partying and having sex a lot, which earns her a wild reputation at Grey Sloan. The fact that she won't let anyone help her only makes it worse.