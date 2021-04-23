Logo
Amelia's baby's name Grey's Anatomy
Source: ABC

Amelia and Link Gave Their Baby the Most Meaningful Name on 'Grey's Anatomy'

By

Apr. 22 2021, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

This week, on Grey's Anatomy, Meredith is mostly in her COVID coma. While fans thought this could be the episode she either wakes up, or decides to give into her illness and be with Derek, the latter finally happened. As much as we don't want Meredith to die (especially not from COVID, because come on), it does seem especially romantic to have Meredith die to be with her true love. Neither happen, and Meredith is still on that beach, which is honestly just making us crave a vacation.

During her coma time with Derek, they talk about Amelia, Derek's sister. He asks her about Amelia and Link's baby, the one who was born after Derek had died. Derek says he knows the baby's name, but the name is never actually uttered during the episode. 

What did Amelia name her baby?

Turns out, we already know the answer. Amelia decided to name her baby boy Scout Derek Shepherd Lincoln, probably one of the most meaningful names in television history. "Scout" is a nod toward Link's real name (which is Atticus), as well as a literary reference to To Kill a Mockingbird. And Derek is, of course, after Amelia's brother with whom she had a really close relationship.

meredith
Source: ABC
Fans desperately wanted Amelia to name her baby after her late brother, but showrunner Krista Vernoff shut it down. "I will tell you that the name is not Derek," she told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "I'll give you that the line in [Episode 22, which never ended up getting filmed, thanks to COVID] about Derek was that Link pitched it and Amelia said, 'I don't want to cry every time I look at my baby, so no.'"

Fans were extremely happy when they found out Amelia's baby's name, because it was truly the best compromise. 

"SCOUT DEREK SHEPHERD LINC IM CRING I LOVE THIS SHOW THANK U," another fan tweeted at the time.

And as for Amelia and Link's relationship, it's still not clear if they'll get married or not. Link does almost propose to her after she breaks down in tears (after Link's parents refer to her as their daughter-in-law), but Amelia isn't crying because she and Link aren't married. She's crying because this is the first time she's gotten to be alone and can fully express her grief.

Amelia still doesn't know if she's the type of person who would do well in a marriage, even though Link says he'd marry her in a heartbeat. Link tries again and Amelia says, “Not when I’m confessing my darkest secrets and I have snot dripping down my face!” Amelia and Link love each other, but maybe marriage doesn't have to be where they end up.  You can love a person and not marry them.

amelia and link
Source: ABC

After all, they have sweet baby Scout together.

At the end of tonight's episode, Meredith decides she wants to keep living. She wants to live for her and Derek's children, and for Scout. Goodbye for good, McDreamy. Watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

