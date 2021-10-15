Who Is Dr. Kai Bartley on 'Grey's Anatomy'? We Might Be Seeing Much More of Them

We are barely into this season of Grey's Anatomy, and so much is already happening. There are hardly any surgeons left at Grey Sloane Memorial. Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) may have broken up because she refuses to marry him.

A new Chief of Plastics was hired, and she is making some much-needed changes. Jo (Camilla Luddington) is a blonde. Oh, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) may be taking Amelia to Minneapolis to cure Parkinson's.