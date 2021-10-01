There’s a New Doctor Heading to Grey Sloan Memorial and He’s Got a Connection to Meredith

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy are gearing up for what’s promising to be an amazing Season 18. Showrunners are pulling out all the stops to make it a good season, and that’s starting with the introduction of a new character, Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).

He’s not just any ol’ new doctor though — there’s an interesting tie to the main character. But how does Hamilton know Meredith ? Let’s find out.

How does Hamilton know Meredith on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

We’re ready and excited for a season full of twists and turns, and the showrunners are bringing them right away. In Season 18, fans are introduced to a new doctor who doesn’t seem to be anything special or important to the storyline, but he is. In the first episode of the new season, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) receives an invitation to the opening of a research library. She doesn’t think much of it until she realizes that it’s dedicated to her mother, the late Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).

The invite comes from a neurosurgeon from Minnesota named Dr. David Hamilton. Meredith doesn’t seem to know him, but it’s clear he knows her somehow, or more accurately, Dr. Hamilton appears to know her mom, who herself was a doctor and had a complicated relationship with Meredith.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to Peter Gallagher, there’s a connection to Meredith with his new character. Hamilton “knew her somewhat in the past,” he said in an interview with TV Insider. “In addition to that coincidence, he regards Meredith as a premier surgeon in her field, and so that interests him.”

Article continues below advertisement

It’s still not known how Hamilton is connected to Meredith’s mom. However, we have heard that Kate Burton will make a few appearances as Ellis on the upcoming season (likely in flashbacks or a dream sequence thing since she died on the show), so we will probably get to find out.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement