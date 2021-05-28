Kalen Allen Talks Dating and Being an Unapologetically Queer Black Man in Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

Although Kalen Allen rose to fame on social media, his career caught fire after he caught the eye of Ellen DeGeneres , who later invited Kalen to join The Ellen DeGeneres Show full-time. Since his debut on network television, the television personality has become a household name.

On Kalen’s YouTube channel, the content creator regularly documents everything from his culinary adventures to his newfound reality as the father of not one but two adorable dogs. Yet, not much is known about his romantic life, which ultimately leads fans to wonder if the viral star is in a relationship.

Ahead of Pride Month (June), Distractify spoke exclusively with the Ellen star about dating in the public eye and what he's looking for in a partner.