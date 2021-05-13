'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Proves All Good Things Must Come to an End

To some, Ellen DeGeneres was a household name long before her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show , premiered in 2003. She had, after all, spent the better part of the '80s and '90s as a comedian and actress. So when she announced that Season 19 of her talk show would be the last, it left many fans wondering when the final episode will air and how to get those coveted tickets for the monumental taping.

In recent years, Ellen has been in the news for not only her hundreds of celebrity interviews and upbeat personality but also because of allegations regarding her show's toxic environment .

Those rumors apparently didn't contribute to her decision to end the show, and her most loyal fans are ready to ride out the final season with her.