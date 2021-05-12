The Truth Behind the Ellen DeGeneres Plastic Surgery Rumors

Talk show host and on-air personality Ellen DeGeneres has been in the television industry for almost three decades and has hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. While Ellen was long recognized for her generosity on the program, many former employees have claimed that she actually created a hostile work environment behind the scenes. These allegations have gone on for a long time, and following the most recent batch, Ellen said she would work to create a safer workplace.

But it seems that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reaching its end. In May 2021, Ellen went on the record to say she would be ending her talk show after 19 seasons on the air. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she said of her decision.

What's next for Ellen is currently unclear, but despite trying to leave the spotlight, there are still many pieces of her personal life that viewers want to know more about. Specifically, viewers want to know if Ellen has ever had plastic surgery. The 63-year-old has always donned a dewy glow on air, but some want to know if that look was achieved with the help of cosmetic procedures.

There were rumors that Ellen was undergoing multiple procedures. Following the backlash Ellen faced as reports of a toxic workplace began circulating online, there were multiple rumors that the talk show host was undergoing a slew of procedures to reverse the effects of aging she was showing from stress. The rumors include claims from multiple plastic surgeons — none of whom said they had worked with Ellen – saying she was having various lifting procedures done. They claimed she was getting face lifts, neck lifts, Botox injections, fillers, and microdermabrasion. Some of these outlets also said that the host would spend upwards of two hours getting her makeup done to look presentable on the show. These reports, which began circulating in August 2020, are not the first Ellen has faced about possible plastic surgery. In 2018, there were other claims that she had gone under the knife for various procedures because her marriage to Portia de Rossi was failing.