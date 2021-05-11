Did Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres Split? Here's the Reason Ellen Lives With Courteney Cox Now

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi , began their relationship in 2004 and tied the knot four years later, shortly after Califonia legalized same-sex marriage. Despite rumors of divorce and infidelity, the couple seems to be going strong. But recent reports suggest that there may be trouble in paradise.

On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen revealed that she is now staying with her longtime friend, Courteney Cox, in her Beverly Hills mansion. But why is Ellen living with Courteney ?

Why is Ellen DeGeneres living with Courteney Cox?

On May 6, Ellen revealed that after she and Portia de Rossi sold their estate in Beverly Hills for $47 million, Courteney Cox offered Ellen a place to stay in the interim. In the episode, Ellen explained, “The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently, I just know her as my landlord."

Ellen insisted that her newfound living arrangement is only temporary and clarified that her relationship with Portia is still intact. She added, “I should explain. I'm not having marital troubles. I'm not out of my house because I'm — I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC / EllenTube

Ellen continued, "We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay. [Courteney was] kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'" Ellen and Portia have bought and sold several properties since they began their relationship nearly two decades ago, although Ellen told the New York Times that becoming a real estate tycoon was never her intention. She shared, “I’ve never bought to sell. I always say, ‘This is it. I’m never moving.' People laugh at me now.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Courteney, although living with one of her besties seemed like a good idea at the time, she later learned that having Ellen as a roommate was much harder than it looked. Courteney told Ellen, "I was just really ready for you, and then my assistant went there the next day after you left, and [I asked her], 'How does it look? Is it okay?' And she's like, 'It looks great.'”

Article continues below advertisement

“I said, 'Show me around,' and it was like, all of a sudden, 'Wait a minute. Ellen's toothbrush is on my side.' I was like, 'Well, where is my makeup?' So, essentially, you're a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side," Courteney joked.

Ellen agreed that she may not be the easiest to live with but blamed the household toothbrush debacle on her wife, whom she said visited her at Courteney’s house one night. Ellen replied, "I only have one side and she happened to be there one night."