Ellen DeGeneres Seems to Be Doing Better After a Painful Battle With COVID-19

Only a week after sharing that update on Dec. 16, Ellen was caught out shopping and was seen speaking on the phone with her mask down around her chin. The photos caused controversy online because of her positive diagnosis, although The Daily Mail clarified that no one was around Ellen when the photo was taken of her walking around without a mask.

In a paparazzi video filmed at the same time, Ellen said that she was feeling good, which was why she was out and about. “I feel great,” Ellen said in the video. “It’s different for everybody, and I got very, very lucky. So I’m very, very blessed and very grateful that I was able to get past it."

One of her reps also said that Ellen had completed her COVID quarantine before leaving the house.