Is Ellen DeGeneres Really Not Nice? Some Say She Isn't as Great as She Seems

These rumors began when a former writer for The Ellen Show shared with a tabloid that the host treated her staff "like sh-t."

“We’d watch her in rehearsals, smiling and winning us over with her charm and comic timing,” the anonymous former employee told Gawker. “Then the director would yell cut, her face would fall, and she’d level a glare at the writers. ‘Why do you keep writing these unfunny jokes?’ she’d hiss.”