Camilla Luddington Isn't Pregnant, She's in Wardrobe

Instead of building it into the storyline, Shonda and Co. concealed the pregnancy, which required above-and-beyond creativity from wardrobe, props, and the camera crew.

In a 2017 interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine, she said, "On Scandal, Kerry Washington is able to block her own belly with elaborate outfits and gorgeous bags. For me, there's only so much you can do in scrubs, aside from carrying an iPad."