Source: ABC

Camilla Luddington Isn't Pregnant, She's in Wardrobe

Grey's Anatomy fans — especially those who love Jolex (and if you don't, I'm not sure I want to know you) — have a lot of reasons to be concerned about Jo Karev (née Wilson) these days. For one thing, her husband is MIA. For another thing, she stole a baby (hey, she gave it back at least). 

There's been rumors in the works for a while that Alex and Jo may become parents, but, with Alex gone, some fans still believe that Jo is going to become a mom one way or another. But does that mean that Grey's is gearing up to give Jo a pregnancy storyline? And is that happening because the actress who plays her, Camilla Luddington, is pregnant herself? Unfortunately, fans are about two years late with that speculation.