‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Surprised Fans by Secretly Marrying Arielle Goldrath

Now into this 14th season with the show, Kevin McKidd has won the hearts of fans as Dr. Owen Hunt on ABC hit Grey’s Anatomy. Throughout the years, fans have watched Owen’s tangled love stories unfold. First, he married Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) in Season 7. However, they divorced in Season 9 but remained entangled until Cristina moved to Switzerland.

In Season 11, Owen and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) fell in love and married in Season 12. But, the couple divorced after Amelia changed her mind about wanting kids.