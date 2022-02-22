'Snowfall' Season 5: Angela Lewis Talks Aunt Louie's Leadership Role and Character Deaths (EXCLUSIVE)

“I think she started out wanting to play a supporting role," Angela told us. "And then once she kind of jumped into the pool herself, [she] realized, 'Oh, this is kind of right up my alley. I can do this, I can be the leader that I was born to be in this kind of realm.'”

It wasn’t long before Louie realized, “I should be leading, I should be the one in power.”

“Not that she wants to overthrow Franklin necessarily, but she wants to have her own and not be under anybody else's thumb," the actress explained.