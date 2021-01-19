'Snowfall' Star Damson Idris Once Shook Hands With Queen Elizabeth II at the Golden Jubilee

Actor and producer Damson Idris shot to fame with hit TV shows like Snowfall and movies like Farming.

Although he obtained a large following in the U.S., few fans know that he was born in Peckham, South East London, to parents who immigrated from Nigeria. Damson's personal life is shrouded in secrecy — and he rarely ever talks about his mother or father in interviews. So, what's there to know about them?