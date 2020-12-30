One of Brodie Lee's Sons Is Set to Follow His Father Into a Career in Wrestling

One of Brodie Lee's Sons Is Set to Follow His Father Into a Career in WrestlingBy Joseph Allen
Updated
In part because he was only 41, the death of Jon Huber, who was known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper in the ring, was a shock to many in the wrestling community. The news of Brodie's death came from his wife Amanda, as well as the leagues in which he was a wrestler. Now that he's died, many fans of Brodie's want to know whether the wrestler had a family.
Did Brodie Lee have kids?
Although he was best known for the personas he adopted in the ring, Brodie also had a personal life that some fans know less about. Brodie married his wife Amanda in 2008, and the couple had two children together. Amanda was also a professional wrestler and was known as Synndy Synn inside the ring. Brodie's oldest son is Brodie, and his younger son is named Nolan.
All Elite Wrestling is taking care of Brodie's family.
In the wake of his death, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has already announced plans to take care of Brodie's whole family, and Brodie Jr. in particular. According to sports announcer Tony Schiavone, Brodie Jr. is already showing a passion for wrestling, and AEW has even signed him to a contract so that he can wrestle inside the organization if he chooses to do so.
Brodie Jr. is only 8 years old right now, but once he turns 18, it seems he'll have the option to follow in his dad's footsteps if he wants to.
"They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family," Tony said.
How did Brodie Lee die?
Even as his fans and family mourn his loss, there are still some questions around the exact reasons for Brodie's early death. According to Amanda, Brodie died as a result of a "non-COVID-related lung issue." At the end of his life, he was being treated at the Mayo Clinic, and Amanda offered her gratitude to the nurses and doctors who treated him there.
"My best friend died today," she wrote in the post announcing his death. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle."
After the news of Brodie's death broke, tributes poured in from the AEW and WWE and from colleagues who had known Brodie throughout his time in the sport. Across the board, the tributes suggested that Brodie was a professional inside the ring and the kind of person most wrestlers loved getting to know outside of it.