Pro Wrestler Jon Huber, Better Known as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee, Dies at 41

Amanda Huber, Jon’s wife, told Instagram followers on Saturday that her “best friend” died that day. “I never wanted to write out those words,” she wrote. “My heart is broken.”

She went on: “The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee, [formerly known as] Luke Harper, but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-COVID-related lung issue.”

In her caption, Amanda praised the Mayo Clinic — “literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love” — and All Elite Wrestling — who “helped keep [her] standing and pick up all the broken pieces.”

“I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all, but they know who they are, and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them,” she added.