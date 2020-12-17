Cody and Brandi Rhodes Are Expecting a Baby, but When Is the Due Date?

There's good news to celebrate for the All Elite Wrestling family headed into 2021. Cody and Brandi Rhodes, who both wrestle in the league, announced that they're expecting a baby together. The announcement came on this week's AEW Dynamite and was a great way for the AEW crew to wrap up the year. The announcement also spawned plenty of congratulations from fans, as well as a few questions.

Like, for example, when is the baby's due date?