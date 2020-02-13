Jeff Cobb Just Made His AEW Debut, but Will He Be Staying for Good?

Both the WWE and the WCW would do more to hold on to their top talent, knowing very well that the development of wrestlers, who were the faces of their respective organizations, was the main reason why so many butts were put in seats and so many eyes were glued to TV screens.

Thanks to the big-time rivalry, a way more lucrative environment was built for free agents. Pro-wrestlers had some hard, but great choices, to make when it came to selecting an organization.