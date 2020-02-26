We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: WWE

Raven Was in the Audience During 'Dynamite,' — Does That Mean He'll Wrestle for AEW?

By

Tony Khan and the AEW have been making consistently intriguing moves that are getting more and more fans of pro-wrestling to tune in on Wednesday nights. In fact, the AEW has beaten NXT's numbers on more than a few occasions and has generally been neck and neck with Vince McMahon's black and yellow brand.

Dynamite saw the "return" of an old school fan favorite that has AEW fans very excited: Raven.

If you're unfamiliar with the pro-wrestler, he was one of the edgier stars who made his bones in the ECW as a purveyor of hardcore action. Rocking a very grunge aesthetic and quoting Edgar Allan Poe at the end of his monologues, Raven may not be one of the most commercially successful wrestlers, but he is well respected across several organizations due to his excellence on the mat and the mic.