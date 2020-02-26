Raven Was in the Audience During 'Dynamite,' — Does That Mean He'll Wrestle for AEW?

Tony Khan and the AEW have been making consistently intriguing moves that are getting more and more fans of pro-wrestling to tune in on Wednesday nights. In fact, the AEW has beaten NXT's numbers on more than a few occasions and has generally been neck and neck with Vince McMahon's black and yellow brand.

Dynamite saw the "return" of an old school fan favorite that has AEW fans very excited: Raven.