Will Matt Hardy Be Going to AEW Now That He's a Free Agent After Quitting the WWE?

When it comes to extreme tag teams in the WWE, it really didn't get much more EXTREME than the Hardy Boyz. Hell, they left the "s" off their last names and replaced it with a "z' for a reason, people, and it wasn't because they were playing by society's rules.

In all seriousness, even though they looked like fishnet caricatures of what ravers were all about, Jeff and Matt Hardy were some of the WWE's biggest stars, which is why it's such huge news that Matt's quit the promotion for good.