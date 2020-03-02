We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
matt-hardy-wwe-cover-1583169123090.jpg
Source: WWE

Will Matt Hardy Be Going to AEW Now That He's a Free Agent After Quitting the WWE?

When it comes to extreme tag teams in the WWE, it really didn't get much more EXTREME than the Hardy Boyz. Hell, they left the "s" off their last names and replaced it with a "z' for a reason, people, and it wasn't because they were playing by society's rules.

In all seriousness, even though they looked like fishnet caricatures of what ravers were all about, Jeff and Matt Hardy were some of the WWE's biggest stars, which is why it's such huge news that Matt's quit the promotion for good.

The longtime superstar has confirmed that he will not be pursuing a contract renewal with Vince McMahon's company and has embraced being a free agent for the first time in a while.

It certainly was a move that Matt seems to have been ruminating for a while, as he uploaded a YouTube video detailing the reasons behind his decision only a few minutes after his contract had officially expired to set the record straight with fans.