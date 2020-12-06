'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams’ Late Father Was the Son of a Civil Rights Pioneer

The reality star opened up about her father to People in March 2019 when she was pregnant with daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, whom she and partner Dennis McKinley welcomed a couple of weeks later.

“I lost my father years ago — he was a really special man,” Porsha said at the time. “It’s hard at times, but keeping his memory alive is important to me. Although Baby PJ won’t get the chance to meet him, I know he is here in spirit and guiding me. I can feel his presence.”