The Internet Agrees That Uncle Jerome on 'Snowfall' Is a Whole Snack

Move over, John Stamos. There’s a new uncle in the house and his name is Jerome Saint. Over the last four seasons of Snowfall , viewers have grown to love the gun-toting drug dealer despite his rough edges and since the recent season premiere, everyone is dying to know — who plays Uncle Jerome?

Uncle Jerome in 'Snowfall' is played by Amin Joseph.

Among the talented group of characters that comprise the cast of Snowfall is actor Amin Joseph, who plays Uncle Jerome, and while the actor may be a newcomer to the small screen, the internet has agreed that Amin is, indeed, a snack.

The 40-year-old actor, who was born and raised in New York and later attended Howard University, says that he resonates with the premise of the show so closely because he not only remembers the crack epidemic — he lived through it.

In an interview with The Wrap, he explained, “I do remember those times when I wasn’t aware. We were not really understanding the ramifications of what the drug was doing to our community. Looking back on it in hindsight is really terrible.”

The actor went on to empathize with his character, noting that Jerome may not realize that he is doing more harm in his community than good. He continued, “The character isn’t really aware of the bigger ramifications. I kind of like that about the character. In a way he’s between his four squares of the corner. That’s where his kingdom is. He’s looking to control what he can.”

Amin said that while he hopes that his character on Snowfall does not “sensationalize” selling drugs, he does hope that Uncle Jerome is able to bring awareness to the damage that the crack epidemic had on the Black community. He concluded, “I think that hopefully the show can encompass a lot of that and the viewer can see some of the humanity … not sensationalize the next drug dealer.”

While Amin may play a trash-talking street pharmacist on Snowfall, his role in real life is much different.