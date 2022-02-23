Here's the 'Snowfall' Season 4 Recap You Need Before Starting the New Season

Even though Leon (Isaiah John) is happy to be back, he isn't thrilled about taking orders from Louie, which creates friction with him and Franklin. Plus, Leon holds Oso and his partner Lucia (Emily Rios) responsible for the death of his friend.

Aside from his business, Franklin also has trouble looming with journalist Irene Abe (Suzy Nakamura), who is out to unravel the truth about the crack epidemic and shed light on Melody’s father, Andre Wright’s (Marcus Henderson) death.