Season 5 of 'Snowfall' Is Coming to Hulu — Here's When You Can Watch It

In an interview with Gold Derby, Snowfall co-creator Dave Andron said the show's fifth season takes place when "the War on Drugs was on its way to reaching its apex." He goes on to say that a "pop culture explosion" was taking place at the same time in South Central Los Angeles.

In the trailer, we see Franklin living his best life. He's got millions, and he's living in a penthouse with a baby on the way. But the good times don't last. With the "War on Drugs" getting more intense, we see Black people being arrested in droves, and Franklin wants to do what he can to protect the peace and keep his family safe.