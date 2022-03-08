'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Is the Perfect Addition to 'Grey's Anatomy'By Jennifer Tisdale
With the loss of Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) still being felt, fans of Grey's Anatomy are wondering who will replace him. We recently discovered Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Skylar Astin will be dropping into Grey Sloane Memorial. Could he be the new head of pediatric surgery?
Skylar can actually sing, which could make for some pretty adorable interactions with kids at the hospital. Who is Skylar Astin on Grey's Anatomy and are a cappella versions of popular children's songs on the horizon?
Who is Skylar Astin on 'Grey's Anatomy'?
Sadly, the hunt for Cormac's replacement is still on because Skylar's character is not a doctor. Well, not the medical kind. According to Deadline, he'll be joining the cast in a recurring role as Todd Eames who holds a "Ph.D. in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet." Thankfully he's not at the hospital for himself but rather to support his pregnant sister, who is a patient.
Of course on Grey's Anatomy, great guest stars like Skylar rarely pop in and out without a potential love interest. Since Jo (Camilla Luddington) recently decided not to confess her feelings for Link (Chris Carmack), whom she was casually sleeping with, it makes sense that Skylar could be her new Ph.Dream boat. If he doesn't strum a guitar in front of someone in an attempt to woo them, what is the point?
Maybe Skylar can drop his new single during 'Grey's.'
From Pitch Perfect to Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it's no secret that Skylar has an amazing voice. In fact, he's even spent a great deal of time on Broadway in shows like Spring Awakening, West Side Story, and Into the Woods. It was only a matter of time before he made it official with a song of his own.
In June 2021, Skylar released his first single, which he told EW shows a "more authentic and sexier side." Well ding dong, that sounds utterly delightful. He went on to say, "I always try to put a lot of me into the roles I play, but this is just more me." This journey began when he was quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Evidently, Skylar always had plans to make an album. It was really a matter of finding the time to write and record it. "When I was home I was just bursting with this creativity and started playing a lot of covers of songs on my piano," he revealed. One evening he and an old friend, who became his producer partner, got together and began writing. They put together 13 songs and recorded seven of them.
As of this writing, one single, "Without You," has been released, with no album release date confirmed. The choice to let the world hear that particular song came pretty easily for Skylar and his producing partner. "It's just easy, it's vibey, it's fun, it's light, and that's kind of the way I was feeling when I was recording it," he told EW.
The song itself was inspired by a "new love." Speaking of which, could a new love on Grey's Anatomy inspire something similar for his character? We hope so!
