We Get to Shuffle Through 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' One More Time!

Fortunately, Roku swept in and saved the day. Our favorite musical dramedy is getting a full-length feature holiday film, which is Roku's first original programming. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas picks up where the end of Season 2 left off and brings back almost the entire original cast. This is Zoey's first Christmas without her father, and she is determined to do whatever it takes to make it just as magical as her dad used to. Zoey, we're here for you!