We Get to Shuffle Through 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' One More Time!By Jennifer Tisdale
Nov. 30 2021, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
From the very first episode, we couldn't help but fall in love with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, the show about a girl who discovers an ability to hear people's voices in the form of music. She very adorably referred to them as "heart songs," and we happily got on board.
Not since the days of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend were we given the opportunity to process our emotions to a jaunty tune. This begs the question: Why was Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist canceled? Let's hit play and find out.
Why was 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' canceled?
As with all ill-fated shows, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist suffered from the dreaded curse of falling ratings in Season 2. On average, its second season garnered 1.8 million total viewers, which was down 10 percent from its first season. The most crushing blow to the show was the 17 percent loss in the 18-49 demo. That's absurd. They love making playlists!
What almost certainly didn't help the show's ratings was the fact that its time slot was moved four times during its two seasons. Plus, the show went on a confusing hiatus during Season 2. While it was on the break, NBC replaced it with Young Rock and Kenan, both of which ended up being incredibly popular. Zoey didn't stand a chance!
We clung to a sliver of hope when negotiations were happening with NBC's streaming service, Peacock, but alas, that didn't pan out. It hardly seems possible that a Golden Globe-nominated show beloved by fans couldn't land somewhere.
In June 2021, showrunner Austin Winsberg took to Twitter to plead with fans about saving the show. “I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it — the better," he tweeted.
What is the status of 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'?
Fortunately, Roku swept in and saved the day. Our favorite musical dramedy is getting a full-length feature holiday film, which is Roku's first original programming. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas picks up where the end of Season 2 left off and brings back almost the entire original cast. This is Zoey's first Christmas without her father, and she is determined to do whatever it takes to make it just as magical as her dad used to. Zoey, we're here for you!
If you've never caught an episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (and why haven't you?), Roku has made all 25 episodes available to stream. According to the Roku blog, "Don’t worry if you’ve never seen the show — Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is something that anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit will be able to enjoy."
It's a Christmas miracle, and one that we hope will lead to at least one more season on Roku. Sadly, they haven't released any statements regarding what will happen after the holiday movie. Perhaps they're waiting to see how many folks tune in. In the meantime, try to tune into your very own heart songs as you dance and sing along during Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas premieres on The Roku Channel Wednesday, Dec. 1.