Kenan Thompson’s 'SNL' Host Bucket List Includes Denzel Washington and Brad Pitt (Exclusive)

When you talk about Saturday Night Live , you have to mention the longest-standing cast member in the history of the show. Kenan Thompson got his start in the entertainment industry after his television debut on CNN’s Real News for Kids. Later, he joined the cast of All That with his future co-star, Kel Mitchell.

Not long after Kenan and Kel came to an end in 2000, Kenan began his 15+ year run on SNL and the sketch comedy veteran has been consistently bringing the funny ever since.

Over the years, he’s done impressions of dozens of celebrities including Steve Harvey, Al Sharpton, and Ben Carson, and he shows no signs of slowing down.