Kenan and Kel Are Still Good Friends 25 Years After Meeting as Kids

In 2019, Kel spoke to TMZ claiming that Kenan pretty much wanted nothing to do with him anymore. Kel said, "Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him. I have not been upset about this. I respect his choice of wanting to make a name for himself solo."

While fans obviously thought this was shade being thrown, it was later revealed that the pair had cleared up any miscommunication between the two after a long phone call. Speaking to HuffPost, Kenan revealed that he received a call from Kel, and the two reconciled.

"I haven’t talked to this dude in years," he shared. "I wondered ― ’cause I heard the same rumors of beef and all that, so I didn’t really know, since I hadn’t spoken with him ― if there was really a problem or not."