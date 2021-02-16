Who Is Kenan Thompson Married To? He Shares Two Daughters With His Wife

Kenan is married to former actress and model Christina Evangeline. Evidently, Kenan and Christina have talent manager Danny Estrada to thank for introducing them. After hitting it off, the couple went on to tie the knot on Nov. 11, 2011, at an aquarium in Atlanta, Ga., according to Us Weekly.

"[They're] very happy. They've lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends," a source told the publication at the time. "She was thrilled and a beautiful bride."