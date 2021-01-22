Kenan Thompson Plans to Juggle Three Shows at Once

Although The Kenan Show is set to premiere in February, filming for the program actually began only a short while after the star spoke to Ellen about juggling his other two acting gigs. With that being said, Kenan has made it a point to continue his SNL appearances all the while filming The Kenan Show with only minimal shifts in his regular filming schedule being made.

If the veteran actor is able to maintain his rigorous schedule as he has done throughout the latter half of 2019 and in whatever capacities were allowed for him to do so during 2020, it seems as though he should have no problem keeping up with SNL appearances aside from his other contractually obligated roles.