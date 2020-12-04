NBC Announced 'Superstore' Is Ending After Season 6 Because We Can't Have Nice Things

Today, fans of NBC comedy series Superstore were once again taken aback after learning the show had been canceled. Season 6, which will wrap up sometime this spring, will be the show's last. While it's not super surprising, considering its lead, played by America Ferrera , departed after the second episode of the season, it's still a huge bummer to hear.

Why was 'Superstore' canceled?

Although NBC didn't give an exact reason as to why Superstore is getting canceled after six seasons, it's possible the network decided now was a good a time as any to close the story's chapter. Amy (America) is gone and the ratings had gone down this season — perhaps it just didn't make sense to keep Superstore going. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said.

They added, "We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Source: NBC

According to Variety, the series had "struggled" this year, averaging a .8 rating and 3.3 million viewers. To compare, Season 5 had a 1.1 average rating and 3.8 million viewers. These aren't terrible numbers, but it's also possible that the writers felt like finishing the series just made sense, story-wise. Six seasons is a fairly healthy life for a show, and many creators don't want to keep a project going for the sake of it.

Some of the cast of Superstore have taken to social media to express their feelings about this end of an era. "It’s hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these. Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it’s ending but also insanely grateful for all it’s given me. [Cloud] 9 forever," actress Lauren Ash (who played Dina) tweeted.

It’s hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these. Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it’s ending but also insanely grateful for all it’s given me. ☁️ 9 forever. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) December 4, 2020

“Superstore will remain to its last day the most amazing show I’ve had the privilege and opportunity to work on. I’m grateful for the cast and crew of amazingly talented and dedicated people. I’m thankful to the fans of the show. You are all amazing! Thanks so much for all the support! I’m sure you’re bummed now. I’m bummed with ya. But chin up my homes, we still got a few more [episodes] in us. Wow! SIX SEASONS!??! Good run, right? Love you all! Superstore FOREVER!” Colton Dunn wrote.

"Being a part of a show that went this long has been one of the most unexpected and formative experiences for me. I am so grateful to our creators, writers, crew, my beloved cast members, and all of YOU who watched. It’s been an incredible chapter," Nichole Sakura shared on her Instagram Stories.

Source: Instagram