We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
america-ferrera-leaving-superstore-1582939841916.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Everyone Is Trying to Understand Why America Ferrera Is Leaving 'Superstore'

By

America Ferrera, who's starred in the NBC comedy Superstore for five seasons, just announced today that she's leaving the show after this season wraps up in April. Earlier this month, it was announced that Superstore had been renewed for Season 6, so it came as a huge surprise to fans that America, who is also one of the show's executive producers, decided to say goodbye to Cloud 9.

Why is America Ferrera leaving 'Superstore'?

The actress made the announcement on her Instagram:

 "The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."